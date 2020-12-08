LONDON, ONT. -- Classes are cancelled at London Christian High following a confirmed case of COVID-19. It's the first school in London to shut its doors because of the virus.

Officials learned of the case Monday through the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

"As more details about this situation became available to us as a school, we decided out of an abundance of caution for our community and because we are committed to student safety to move all of our learning online for all students until the Christmas Break," school principal Tim Bentum tells CTV News.

"We plan to resume in-person, live learning for all of our students following the break on Jan. 4."

All affected families have been notified.