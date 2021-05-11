Advertisement
Motorcycle rider stopped carrying $18K in drugs: St. Thomas police
Drugs, cash and weapons seized in St. Thomas, Ont. on Monday, May 10, 2021. (Source: St. Thomas Police Service)
Share:
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Police in St. Thomas, Ont. seized over $18,000 in drugs after stopping a motorcycle being ridden by a suspended driver on Monday afternoon.
Officers reportedly spotted a man known to be a suspended driver riding a motorcycle with an unregistered plate.
The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested without incident.
That's when a police search found 32 grams of fentanyl, 17 grams of crystal methamphetamine, illicit Ritalin and hydromorphone tablets. The total street value is estimated at over $18,000.
In addition, over $1,000 in cash, cell phones, digital scales, packaging material, a flick knife and wooden baton were also seized.
A 33-year-old St. Thomas man is now facing charges including:
- two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking
- three counts of drug possession
- unauthorized possession of a weapon
- drive while under suspension
- use plate not authorized
- fail to surrender permit
- drive no insurance
- use validation not furnished for vehicle
He was being held pending a court appearance.