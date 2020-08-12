LONDON, ONT -- Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be in London today to discuss back to school in the Forest City.

Del Duca will be a St. Mark Catholic School to talk about the plans for the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and London Catholic District School Board (LCDSB).

Del Duca has been a vocal critic of the province’s plan to send kids back to school without significantly reducing class sizes at the elementary level.

In July the Ontario Liberals called for 820 new classroom locations along with hiring 860 new educators in London alone.

Del Duca’s remarks are scheduled to begin around 2 p.m.