Collision leads to multiple charges, including intimate partner violence

A collision in Middlesex County has led to charges for an individual, including intimate partner violence.

On Nov. 7 around 6:18 p.m., emergency services were called to Ilderton Road in Middlesex Centre for reports of a serious two-vehicle collision.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the driver of another vehicle left the scene before police arrived. They were found on foot a short distance away and arrested.

Officers said during their investigation, they were made aware of an after-the-fact intimate partner violence call involving the accused.

A 30-year-old from Middlesex County is now facing multiple charges: