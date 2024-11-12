LONDON
    • Collision leads to multiple charges, including intimate partner violence

    A collision in Middlesex County has led to charges for an individual, including intimate partner violence.

    On Nov. 7 around 6:18 p.m., emergency services were called to Ilderton Road in Middlesex Centre for reports of a serious two-vehicle collision.

    Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    According to police, the driver of another vehicle left the scene before police arrived. They were found on foot a short distance away and arrested.

    Officers said during their investigation, they were made aware of an after-the-fact intimate partner violence call involving the accused.

    A 30-year-old from Middlesex County is now facing multiple charges:

    • Assault – Spousal
    • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
    • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
    • Dangerous operation
    • Failure to stop after accident
    • Take motor vehicle without consent
    • Class G1 licence holder – unaccompanied by qualified driver
    • Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero
    • Fail to render assistance

