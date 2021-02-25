LONDON, ONT. -- More changes could be coming to Dundas Place if a staff recommendation for a bike lane pilot project is endorsed.

With the upcoming construction season set to drastically affect King Street staff have been looking for a solution for safe bicycle traffic through the downtown core.

The report comes as the downtown loop portion of the City’s BRT project begins construction this spring.

Staff was looking for a way to create an east-west route for bicycle traffic since the dedicated lane on King Street will no longer be available.

The solution in the report is to make the portion of Dundas Street between Ridout Street and Wellington Street, known as Dundas Place, a one-way street heading east.

That would free up a lane to be converted into a dedicate bike lane.

The recommendation would see westbound traffic prohibited, motor vehicle traffic shifted to the middle of the road, and dedicated bike lanes added on either side.

The bike lanes would not affect loading zones or parking areas.

If the report is adopted by council the hope is to have the lanes up and ready by the time construction starts in April on King Street.