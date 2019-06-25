

CTV London





Ontario will contribute $103.5 million to 10 transit infrastructure projects that officials say will bring safer roads, easier commutes and new jobs.

At a news conference on Tuesday morning, Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott announced all 10 projects submitted by the city will be sent up for federal approval.

Of the provincial funding, $75.9 million is being allocated to the three branches of the Bus Rapid Transit Project; the East London Link, Wellington Gateway and Downtown Loop.

The balance will go to;

the purchase of expansion buses

installing intelligent traffic signals

adding multi-use paths for the new Adelaide Street railway underpass

improving the Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road intersection

Dundas Street improvements in Old East Village

new streetscape and signage improvements for Dundas Place Thames Valley Parkway

new bus shelters and bus stop lighting

Scott said in a statement, "London is a fast-growing region, and our government is investing in infrastructure that will keep pace and build for the future...These projects will reduce congestion, improve commutes, connect neighbourhoods and businesses, and people to jobs. Our government is investing in what matters most."

The federal government must still review the projects and make final funding decisions, but construction could begin by 2020 once they are approved.

If approved, the combined investment in the 10 projects by the city, province and federal government would total $310 million.

There had been concerns provincial approval would not come before MPs break for the summer at the end of June, meaning a federal decision would have had to wait until after the fall election.

In 2018, London Transit moved more than 23 million passengers, and the city has the fifth busiest transit system in Ontario.