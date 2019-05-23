

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





The clock is counting down to a June deadline for securing senior government funding for London’s Bus Rapid Transit project.

London was the first city to submit applications for transit funding, but now only seven weeks later, a deadline is looming for a decision by the province.

Mayor Ed Holder says the federal government can only make its funding decision after the province, “I feel we are absolutely on track to be able to satisfy the provincial component by the end of the month.”

That will leave just a few weeks until the federal government recesses in late June and if the federal government doesn’t have enough time – it’s feared London may have to wait until well after the fall election.

But Ontario Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek is confident a provincial decision is coming soon.

“[It’s] still on schedule with all the programs involved with this infrastructure fund. It will go through the provincial treasury board, and on their approval will be sent up to Ottawa for further due diligence as well.”

Since submitting proposals last month, the mayor says city hall has been making a strong case for provincial funding.

“The provincial government has come back to us with some questions, we've answered those, it’s been a bit of a back and forth process,” Holder explains.

London is asking senior levels of government to pay the lion’s share of the $280.5-million price tag to build the east, south, and downtown routes.

Holder expresses confidence to CTV News, “Do I think that all three are going to get, not only the attention, but the support that they deserve? I think so, I certainly hope so. And I think we made a strong case.”