Firefighters had to cut a transport truck driver from his vehicle following a crash near Dorchester Thursday morning.

Two transport trucks crashed around 8 a.m. and took out a transformer on Elgin Road near Hamilton Road.

OPP say a northbound transport truck crossed the centre line, hitting the southbound transport.

One driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Hydro was on scene repairing the damage to the transformer, which cut power to homes in the area.

Elgin Road was closed from Hamilton Road to Slo Pitch Road for several hours as police investigated the crash.

There is no word on charges yet.