One person taken to hospital after transport truck hits transformer
A transport truck sustained damage after hitting a transformer near Dorchester, Ont. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (Celine Moreau / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 9:24AM EST
Firefighters had to cut a transport truck driver from his vehicle following a crash near Dorchester Thursday morning.
Two transport trucks crashed around 8 a.m. and took out a transformer on Elgin Road near Hamilton Road.
OPP say a northbound transport truck crossed the centre line, hitting the southbound transport.
One driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries.
Hydro was on scene repairing the damage to the transformer, which cut power to homes in the area.
Elgin Road was closed from Hamilton Road to Slo Pitch Road for several hours as police investigated the crash.
There is no word on charges yet.