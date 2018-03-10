Featured
Labour ministry investigating fatal farm accident
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
CTV London
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 10:42AM EST
A 78-year-old man has died following a farming accident near Petrolia.
OPP say emergency personnel were called to the 4000 Block of LaSalle Line, Enniskillen Township around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the man was assisting with transferring crop from a storage bin to a transport truck. While doing so, he fell into the bin. Police say he succumbed to his injuries.
He has been identified as David John Brand of Enniskillen Township.
The Petrolia- Enniskillen Fire Department and Lambton EMS also attended the scene.
The Regional Coroner's Office and Ministry of Labour are now leading the investigation.
A post mortem is scheduled for Saturday.