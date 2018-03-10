

CTV London





A 78-year-old man has died following a farming accident near Petrolia.

OPP say emergency personnel were called to the 4000 Block of LaSalle Line, Enniskillen Township around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man was assisting with transferring crop from a storage bin to a transport truck. While doing so, he fell into the bin. Police say he succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as David John Brand of Enniskillen Township.

The Petrolia- Enniskillen Fire Department and Lambton EMS also attended the scene.

The Regional Coroner's Office and Ministry of Labour are now leading the investigation.

A post mortem is scheduled for Saturday.