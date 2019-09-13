Three of Bruce County’s top administrators have been terminated.

The Director of Health Services, Director of Human Resources and Administrator of Brucelea Haven have been fired for the shortcomings of the county-run Brucelea Haven Long-Term Care Home in Walkerton, Ont..

In July, the Ministry of Health halted admissions to the facility following over a year of unresolved staffing shortages that led to improper patient care.

Last week, four top Bruce County administrators were suspended with pay.

Three of those four were fired on Friday. Bruce County’s CAO remains suspended.

The County has brought in a third party, Primacare, to try and bring Brucelea Haven back into Ministry compliance.