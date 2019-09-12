Bruce County has appointed Bettyanne Cobean as it's Acting Chief Administrative Officer (CAO).

Cobean just retired from her role as Bruce County's Director of Corporate Services.

Bruce County's previous CAO, and three other high-ranking Bruce County administrators were suspended last week.

No reason was given, but the suspensions come in the wake of a consultant's report into how the county-run Brucelea Haven Retirement Home was operating.

The Ministry of Health halted admissions to Brucelea Haven this summer after repeated "compliance issues" including lack of staff, and insufficient care.