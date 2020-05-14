LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash northwest of St. Thomas Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road and Ron McNeil Line around 4:45 p.m.

A southbound car reportedly crossed the center line, hitting a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was killed while the truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wellington Road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, and motorists should avoid the area.