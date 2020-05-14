One person killed in two-vehicle crash near St. Thomas
Published Thursday, May 14, 2020 5:58PM EDT
OPP work at the scene of a fatal collision northwest of St. Thomas, Ont. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash northwest of St. Thomas Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Wellington Road and Ron McNeil Line around 4:45 p.m.
A southbound car reportedly crossed the center line, hitting a northbound pickup truck.
The driver of the southbound vehicle was killed while the truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wellington Road is expected to be closed for several hours for the investigation, and motorists should avoid the area.