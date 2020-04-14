MIDDLESEX COUNTY, ONT. -- A 67-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in connection with a crash late last year.

Elgin County OPP said Tuesday the Aylmer man is scheduled to appear in a St. Thomas court in June.

He was charged in connection with a crash on John Wise Line between Rogers Road and Imperial Road that happened the evening of Dec. 23, 2019.

According to police, an eastbound vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound vehicle.

Sixty-two-year-old Susana Peters of Bayham, who was driving the westbound vehicle, died following the crash.

Two others, including the driver of the eastbound vehicle, suffered serious injuries in the crash.