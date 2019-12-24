LONDON, ONT. -- One person is dead and two others have serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Aylmer.

The crash happened Monday around 5:30 p.m. on John Wise Line between Rogers Road and Imperial Road.

Police say a westbound vehicle crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with an eastbound vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The driver and the passenger of the other vehicle have serious to critical injuries.