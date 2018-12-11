

CTV London





OPP have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash in Elgin County and laid charges against the driver.

The single-vehicle crash involving a red pickup truck happened near John Wise Line and Springwater Road, southwest of Aylmer.

The driver of the pickup was arrested at the scene.

As a result of the crash, 25-year-old Spencer Dyck of Central Elgin died of his injuries.

The 24-year-old Southwold Township man who was driving has been charged with:

dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death

impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death

exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death

careless driving causing death

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact them.