Charges laid in fatal weekend crash near Aylmer
OPP released this photo of a fatal crash near Aylmer, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018.
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 12:23PM EST
OPP have released the name of the man killed in a weekend crash in Elgin County and laid charges against the driver.
The single-vehicle crash involving a red pickup truck happened near John Wise Line and Springwater Road, southwest of Aylmer.
The driver of the pickup was arrested at the scene.
As a result of the crash, 25-year-old Spencer Dyck of Central Elgin died of his injuries.
The 24-year-old Southwold Township man who was driving has been charged with:
- dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing death
- impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death
- exceed 80 milligrams of alcohol causing death
- careless driving causing death
OPP say the investigation is ongoing and any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are asked to contact them.