One killed, one arrested following early morning crash near Aylmer
Fatal crash in Elgin County on Dec. 8, 2018. (Brent Lale/CTV)
CTV London
Published Saturday, December 8, 2018 10:11AM EST
One person is dead and another is in custody following a fatal crash in Malahide Township Saturday morning.
Around 3 a.m., OPP were called near the intersection of John Wise Line and Springwater Road.
A red pickup truck left the roadway and struck a tree.
A passenger was killed, the driver is charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death.
The investigation continues.