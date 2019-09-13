Two people and a dog were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash south of Woodstock, Ont. on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 59 between Maple Dell Road and Milldale Road near Norwich just before noon for the rollover collision.

OPP say a female passenger and family dog were ejected from vehicle and the driver was also seriously injured.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says an initial investigation suggests the vehicle was southbound when it lost control and left the road, entering the ditch and hitting a pole, severing it.

It reportedly rolled violently eight to 10 times.

The passenger reportedly suffered serious, life-threatening injuries while the driver suffered serious, life-altering injuries.

The family dog was also seriously injured and transported for veterinary treatment.

Highway 59 was expected to remain closed from Maple Dell Road to Milldale Road for several hours as the investigation continues.