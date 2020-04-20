LONDON, ONT -- Elgin County Provincial Police are looking to speak with any witnesses of a fiery crash that left one person dead.

It was Friday night when a vehicle struck a tree on Imperial Road north of Calton Line.

The car caught fire following the crash.

The fire was extinguished once emergency crews arrived on scene however the driver did not survive.

Police did not say if the driver died as a result of the initial crash or the subsequent fire, however a post-mortem was scheduled.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact provincial police as the investigation is ongoing.