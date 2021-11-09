One person hurt in mobility scooter vs. car collision

London, Ont. -

One person has been taken to hospital after an SUV collided with a mobility scooter on Southdale Road East on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., the crash left the mobility scooter tipped on its side and trapped under the front bumper of a white SUV.

Fire officials confirm one woman was transported to the hospital after hitting her head on the pavement during the collision.

One eastbound lane of Southdale Road at Verulam Street was blocked For 45 minutes but has since reopened.