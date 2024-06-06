LONDON
London

    One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron

    The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police) The Ontario Provincial Police crest is seen in front of a police vehicle with lights flashing in this file photo. (FIle photo/Supplied/Ontario Provincial Police)
    OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron.

    Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley Road.

    Emergency services responded and removed the driver from the vehicle and attempted lifesaving measures.

    According to police, the driver, an 88-year-old man from Mississauga, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

    Amberley Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

