One person arrested in Woodstock suspicious death investigation

One person has been taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation in Woodstock

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Fyfe, in the area of Parkinson Road and Norwich Avenue around 2:18 a.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call reporting a dispute.

Residents of the complex told CTV News a man was found suffering stab wounds in a common area near the front entrance of the two-story building, which is operated by the Oxford County Housing Corporation.

Police say the victim was transported to the trauma unit of London Health Sciences Centre Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A 56-year-old person from Woodstock was arrested around 11:50 a.m. in relation to the death.

A heavy police presence remained on scene throughout the morning, including officers wearing tactical gear.

The building was evacuated as police continued to search for a suspect.

Residents could be seen getting on an out-of-service Woodstock Transit bus to be taken to another location.

Students were allowed to attend Oliver Stephens Public Elementary School which is located on Fyfe Avenue, not far from the crime scene, but were put on hold-and-secure which restricted them to indoor recess and lunch.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

