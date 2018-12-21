

CTV London





Elgin County OPP are investigating after a three-vehicle crash that left one person in hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to the collision at the intersection of Talbot Line and Springfield Road, west of Aylmer, around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say a white, four-door vehicle was northbound on Springfield Road, when it collided with an eastbound pickup truck as it entered the intersection of Talbot Line.

A third dark-coloured, four-door vehicle that was going westbound on Talbot Line also sustained minor damage.

Malahide Fire Services along with St. Thomas Elgin paramedics were called to the scene.

The driver of the white vehicle was initially airlifted to hospital in life-threatening condition, but police say the driver’s status has since been updated to critical.

The OPP's Technical Collision Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the crash.

The roadway was temporarily closed to east and westbound traffic from Hacienda Road to Walker Road, while north and southbound traffic on Springfield Road was also being diverted.

Police say charges are expected pending the completion of this investigation.