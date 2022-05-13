One death, 30 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting one new COVID-19-related death and 30 new lab-confirmed cases Friday.

The death being reported is a man in his 70s who was not associated with a long-term care home or retirement home.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is caring for 34 inpatients with COVID-19 on Friday. The outbreaks at University Hospital and Victoria Hospital have since been resolved.

According to the LHSC, five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in adult ICU, five or fewer patients are in Children’s Hospital, and five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are being treated in paediatric critical care.

According to St. Joseph’s, there is currently an outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

The LHSC is also reporting 149 staff members out sick with COVID-19, while as of May 12, 68 health care workers at St. Joseph’s are also out sick with COVID-19.

There have been a total of 383 COVID-19-related deaths in the region.