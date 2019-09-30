Featured
One dead, three seriously injured in 'violent' crash on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse
OPP investigate after a fatal head-on crash near Port Ryerse, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Ontario Provincial Police - West Region / Facebook)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 5:41PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 1, 2019 11:36AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - One person has died and three others suffered life-threatening injuries in a "violent" head-on collision west of Port Dover, Ont.
Norfolk County OPP say the crash happened on Highway 6 near Port Ryerse Road around 3:15 Monday afternoon.
Three other people were sent to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Two were airlifted to hospital.
Highway 6 was closed in both directions for several hours as police investigated the crash.
It remains unclear what caused the collision and whether charges will be laid.
- With files from CTV Kitchener's Chase Banger