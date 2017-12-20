Featured
One charge dropped against woman whose baby was found inside dumpster
Samantha Richards, from Amherstburg, is shown in this photo from Facebook.
CTV London
Published Wednesday, December 20, 2017 3:03PM EST
The Crown has dropped one of the two charges against the mother of a dead baby found in a London dumpster in June of 2016.
The charge of neglect to obtain assistance during child birth was withdrawn against Samantha Richards, 24, of Amherstburg on Wednesday.
She is still facing a charge of disposing a child's body after delivery.
A preliminary hearing into that case will commence Feb. 1.
The child's body was found in grocery bag in a dumpster near Richmond Row.
Richards is out on bail but did not attend Wednesday's court proceedings.