LONDON, ONT -- Lambton Public Health (LPH) is investigating an outbreak at a Retirement Home, declared on Friday.

LPH say one staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at Twin Lakes Village Retirement Home in Sarnia.

“The individual who tested positive has been notified of their result. LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of their investigation,” states Jennifer Beaubien, Family Health Supervisor for LPH.

Testing of residents is underway and staff testing is ongoing, said LPH.