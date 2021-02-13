LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton Public Health is dealing with a pair of COVID-19 outbreaks at a long-term care home and a retirement home in Sarnia.

A staff member tested positive at Lanndmark Village Retirement Home and at Trillium Villa Long Term Care Community.

Outbreaks are declared when one or more residents or employees test positive for the virus.

“The individuals who tested positive have been notified of their results,” says Jennifer Beaubien, Family Health Supervisor for Lambton Public Health.

“LPH is continuing to conduct case and contact management as part of the investigation.”

Testing of all residents and staff continues.

This comes as the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to every long-term care and high risk retirement home resident in Lambton County who requested one.

First doses of the Moderna vaccine were also given to Indigenous Elder Care home residents on Aamjiwnaang First Nation, Kettle and Stony Point First Nation, and Walpole Island First Nation.

“The Mobile Team has worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to accomplish this,” says Dr. Sudit Ranade, Medical Officer of Health for Lambton County.

“We have established an efficient process and look forward to receiving more doses of the vaccine, so we can continue to protect our most vulnerable residents with their second dose.”