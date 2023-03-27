OHL playoffs set to begin

The London Knights will face the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the OHL playoffs.

Other matchups included Windsor facing off against Kitchener, Sarnia taking on Guelph and Barrie facing the defending OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs.

Windsor enters the post season as the top seeds in the Western Conference.

SERIES B - (2) London Knights vs. (7) Owen Sound Attack

Game 1 - Fri. March 31 at London, 7:00 p.m.

Game 2 - Sun. April 2 at London, 2:00 p.m.

Game 3 - Tues. April 4 at Owen Sound, 7:00 p.m.

Game 4 - Thurs. April 6 at Owen Sound, 7:00 p.m.

Game 5 - Fri. April 7 at London, 7:00pm*

Game 6 - Sun. April 9 at Owen Sound, 7:00pm*

Game 7 - Tues. April 11 at London, 7:00pm*

*if necessary

The Ontario Hockey League also announced the 2022-23 regular season award winners.

London goalie Zach Bowen won the award for Best Rookie Goals Against Average.

The 18-year-old from Kanata, Ont. lead all qualified rookie net minders with a 3.10 goals-against average.

Bowen played to a mark of 17-4-0-0, with an .899 save percentage and one shutout over 26 contests.

He went on a run of 15 consecutive wins between Nov. 12 and Feb.18, the second-longest such streak in the past 25 years of OHL history.

(Source: Ontario Hockey League)

As reported over the weekend, Saturday night was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.

The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.