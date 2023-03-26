London Knights' coach sees milestone victory

Saturday night was a milestone victory for London Knights' Coach Dale Hunter.

The Knights' 6-3 win over the Windsor Spitfires was Hunter’s 900th career win as an Ontario Hockey League coach, in the same building he won his 800th back in 2019.

Hunter is also the fastest coach in league history to reach that mark.

The Knights' regular season ends Sunday night at Budweiser Gardens after a game against Kitchener. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

Windsor has clinched first seed in the Western Conference; the Knights are the second seed. They will face either Kitchener or Owen Sound in the first round of the playoffs beginning March 31.