Occupants of historic Richmond Tavern in downtown London, Ont. displaced following fire

An historic downtown London hotel had to be evacuated because of a structure fire.

Emergency crews were called to the Richmond Tavern around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

There are several apartments above the bar and music venue at the corner of Richmond and King streets.

There are no injuries reported.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says the fire started in the walls and “appears to have been electrical in nature, but crews were able to quickly contain it.”

An LTC bus was brought to keep residents warm while crews worked on the fire and then ventilation. Mosburger says it’s too early to determine if it will displace any residents.

Richmond Street was closed in both directions from King Street to Dundas Street while crews worked but has since reopened.

Last October, a small fire at the Richmond Tavern caused $25,000 in damage and was likely the result of a carelessly discarded cigarette.

There is no damage estimate yet from Tuesday's fire.

- With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland