The sentencing hearing for David Norton, a former Anglican priest convicted on numerous sex-related charges, has been put off again.

Victim impact submissions were expected to begin Tuesday, but the hearing had to be delayed as Justice Lynda Templeton was ill.

The statements are now scheduled to be delivered March 18, with sentencing expected on March 22.

Norton, 72, was a pastor at St. Andrews on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation when the incidents occurred in the 1970s.

He was convicted in Nov. 2018 on a slew of charges related to four former altar servers, boys who were eight to 10 years old when the crimes were committed.

The guilty verdicts in November were just the most recent conviction.

Norton is already serving time for a similar case, but had pleaded not guilty to the charges.