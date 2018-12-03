

CTV London





A trio of thieves made quite the mess early Monday morning after they smashed into a Port Rowan gas station to steal an ATM.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk shared the details in a Periscope video that showed the damage left in the aftermath of the theft.

Shortly after midnight three people used a black or grey pickup truck as a battering ram on the ESSO station on Front Road in Port Rowan.

They then tied an ATM to the truck, dragging it away.

It was last seen on Highway 59 dragging the ATM behind it, and officers have found pieces of the machine on the roadway.

It’s unclear how much money they may have gotten away with, but the thieves caused roughly $75,000 in damage.