Nominations for a Diversity, Race Relations & Inclusivity Award are now being accepted

London, Ont. -

The City of London is offering a Diversity, Race Relations & Inclusivity Award to a youth, group, or organization in London, Ont. and they're looking for your recommendations.

According to the website, "This award promotes public awareness of, and encourages ongoing initiatives towards diversity, race relations, inclusivity and human rights. The award also promotes/advances London as a welcoming city."

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:

Small business (49 or fewer employees/members)

Corporations (50 or more employees/members)

Institutions (public or private)

Social/community services (including Not-For-Profits), education and training

Youth/young adults groups or organizations

Recipients will be recognized on December 7, 2021 with a maximum of five awards in any one year, no more than one in each of the five categories.

Nominations can be submitted by Londoners using their online form found on their website.

Last year's recipients included:

Melanated View (Open Tabs) - Small Business/Labour (under 49 members)

Immploy - Social/Community Services/Not for Profit (49 or fewer employees/members)

Guru Nanak Mission Society - Youth/Young Adult Groups or Organizations

Submissions must be received by 9 am on Thursday, September 30, 2021.