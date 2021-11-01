No injuries, suspect sought after gunfire on Hamilton Road

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

London, Ont. police are looking for a suspect after gunshots were fired in the city's southeast end on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Hamilton Road, near Highbury Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Police say they have obtained surveillance video that confirms a lone male suspect discharged a firearm.

No injuries have been reported and the firearm has not been recovered.

The male is described as Black, 19 years old, clean-shaven, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a black and red logo on the front and grey sweatpants.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.