LONDON
London

    • No injuries reported after truck driver winds up in ditch

    The driver of a tractor-trailer rolled their rig into the ditch on the morning of Nov. 9, 2023, on Highway 402 near Sarnia. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The driver of a tractor-trailer rolled their rig into the ditch on the morning of Nov. 9, 2023, on Highway 402 near Sarnia. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    The driver of a tractor-trailer rolled their rig into the ditch Thursday morning on Highway 402, near Sarnia.

    Police said it happened just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Mandaumin Road.

    Traffic was slowed while crews removed the transport.

    No injuries were reported.

