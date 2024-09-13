Air Canada passengers from London and elsewhere advised to start making alternate arrangements

Time is running out on a potential work stoppage by Air Canada pilots - that means passengers flying from London International Airport or Toronto Pearson Airport may have to start considering alternate travel plans.

Wallaceburg resident Dorothy MacDonald arrived early to London Airport Friday for her flight to Toronto, to catch an Air Canada flight to Halifax. She said she has not been informed of any contingency plans by the airline.

“But, if I can’t get back, I have to find another mode of transportation, right?” she questioned.

Flying out is one thing, but being able to return without disruption or headaches is quite another.

“It’s a little unnerving, just the inconvenience of feeling stranded,” said another passenger, who spoke to CTV News.

Air Canada says some services like cargo or vacation packages will begin being affected as of Friday. A full shutdown could happen by September 18, as the runway runs out on the labour dispute between the airline and the Air Line Pilots Association.

Wallaceburg resident Dorothy MacDonald prepares for her flight from London International Airport (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

The airline and pilots’ association will on Sunday be in a position to issue a three-day notice for a strike or a lockout. That’s when the airline says it will begin its plan for a wind-down.

Air Canada third party carriers like Jazz will continue flights.

The regional carrier has three flights departing London daily. Many London Jazz passengers ultimately connect with Air Canada. London International Airport CEO Scott McFadzean said that Air Canada is working with other carriers to accommodate passengers.

“In the event Air Canada Pilots do go on strike and the schedules are impacted, Air Canada is going to do their best to connect passengers with other Star Lines partners or other airlines,” explained McFadzean. “That may not be possible, hence why I’m advising anyone traveling to really stay in touch with the airlines and check schedules on a regular basis,” he said.

London International Airport CEO Scott McFadzean speaks with CTV News, September 13, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

With no guarantees, insurance expert RATESDOTCA says passengers that have already purchased Air Canda tickets should review their travel insurance policies.

Key points to look for:

What situations does the travel insurance policy accept for trip cancellation insurance? Some policies will cover trip cancellations if a strike prevents a carrier from getting a passenger to their destination within 24 consecutive hours from the originally scheduled arrival time. Others will cover the costs of planned tours that are cancelled due to the strike.

Some policies will cover trip cancellations if a strike prevents a carrier from getting a passenger to their destination within 24 consecutive hours from the originally scheduled arrival time. Others will cover the costs of planned tours that are cancelled due to the strike. Does your insurance policy cover trip delays? If so, you may be able to claim meals, hotel stays and other eligible expenses incurred during the delay. You may also be able to claim reimbursement for a portion of the trip you’ve missed.

If so, you may be able to claim meals, hotel stays and other eligible expenses incurred during the delay. You may also be able to claim reimbursement for a portion of the trip you’ve missed. Does your insurance policy cover travel interruptions? If the strike causes you to miss 50% of your trip or more, you may be entitled to reimbursement for that portion of the trip.

As for traveler Dorothy MacDonald, her return Air Canada flight from Halifax is scheduled for September 23. For now, she’s taking it in stride.

“I don’t have an option, but you know I try not to let things like that bother me,” said MacDonald.