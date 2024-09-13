Downtown CUPE rally in support of Western workers turns tense following altercation
There were tense moments near the end of a rally supporting striking CUPE 2361 members from Western University.
The rally was held on Wellington Street, near London City Hall, around the noon hour on Friday.
As it was wrapping up, those demonstrating marched into the intersection of Wellington Road and Dufferin Avenue.
They circled in the intersection for about ten minutes. As they headed off along the westbound lanes of Dufferin Avenue, a car came through the intersection in the eastbound lanes.
One of those involved in the rally struck the car as it passed.
The driver jumped out of the vehicle and took a swing at the person who hit the car.
The man took off on foot.
The driver jumped back in his vehicle and drove to the back of the parading union members.
London police speak with a driver whose vehicle was struck during a CUPE rally on Sept. 13, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
CUPE representatives say the man who hit the car was not one of their members and some CUPE members tried to calm the driver, but he was visibly irate, abandoning his vehicle in a live lane of Dufferin Avenue as he went looking for the person who hit his car.
He followed the gathering all the way down Richmond Street toward Central Avenue, but the man he was looking for had disappeared.
London Police Service members were on hand as the driver returned to his vehicle.
At this point there's no word on whether charges will be laid for any of those involved.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Air Canada travellers share worries and frustrations ahead of possible pilot strike
Here's what customers had to say about their travel plans ahead of a potential Air Canada pilot strike.
Trudeau says Ukraine can strike deep into Russia with NATO arms, Putin hints at war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident highlights the need for rural health care after stroke
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
24-packs of Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt recalled over mould
Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt 24-packs are being recalled in Canada due to mould.
2 suspects charged after Lamborghini stolen in armed home invasion in Richmond Hill: police
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
Former NHL enforcer Stephen Peat dies after being hit by car in B.C.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments since Boeing capsule left without them
Stuck-in-space astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Friday they appreciated all the prayers and well wishes from strangers back home.
Ontario's top court dismisses application for bail from Jacob Hoggard
Jacob Hoggard will remain behind bars while he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at Canada's top court, a justice with Ontario's Appeal Court ruled Friday, calling the musician's attempt unlikely to succeed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.