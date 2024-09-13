LONDON
London

    • Airshow London is expanding thanks to new federal funding

    From transport planes, fighter jets to helicopters, the sold-out Airshow London dazzled spectators on Sept. 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) From transport planes, fighter jets to helicopters, the sold-out Airshow London dazzled spectators on Sept. 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    The federal government announced Airshow London will be receiving $136,000 through the Tourism Growth Program to support new attractions for 2024.

    These new attractions will include the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Red Arrows show, a Friday night 200-unit Drone show spectacular, and celebrations of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100-year anniversary.

    The announcement comes from London North Centre MP and Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Peter Fragiskatos, who attended the London International Airport (YXU) Friday for the opening of Airshow London.

    “Tourism businesses and organizations are not only vital for economic growth, but they also strengthen the social fabric of a community and preserve its unique identity for future generations to enjoy. The funding announced today is going to have a lasting impact on Airshow London and our local community,” said Fragiskatos.

    Airshow London delivers an annual three-day airshow, known as Sky Drive, at YXU. Airshow London, which is best known for the Canadian Forces Snowbirds shows, is reported to be the largest military air show in Canada featuring air and ground displays.

    Airshow London runs from Sept. 13 to 15.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News