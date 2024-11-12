Landon Sim suspended for five games by OHL

The London Knights will be without Landon Sim for a few games after he was suspended by the Ontario Hockey League.

According to the league, Sim was suspended for the use of language contravening the OHL Code of Conduct.

He was given a game misconduct following first period of the Nov. 6 game against the Soo Greyhounds.

After investigating, the league said it determined Sim, "Violated the OHL Code of Conduct as a result of a remark intended to provoke an opposing player that was marginalizing on both religious and cultural grounds."

The violation carries with it a minimum five-game suspension, of which Sim has already served two games.

He will be eligible to return to the Knights' lineup on Nov. 22 when they host the Owen Sound Attack.