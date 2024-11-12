LONDON
London

    • Hit-and-run crash being investigated in Sarnia

    Crews are working to repair a hydro pole in Sarnia after a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police) Crews are working to repair a hydro pole in Sarnia after a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 12, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Police in Sarnia are investigating a hit-and-run collision.

    According to police, the crash also resulted in a hydro pole being broken and damaging lines.

    Lakeshore Road is closed from Colborne Road to Indian Road while officers investigate and while repairs are made to the hydro pole.

    There is no word on how the crash happened, the status of the victim or charges.

