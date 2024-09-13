Pedestrian struck by car in London’s south end

LONDON
    A serious collision involving a pedestrian has closed Commissioners Road East between Adare Crescent and Rideout Street South in all directions.

    One person has been transported to hospital by paramedic services with serious, life-threatening injuries.

    The London Police Service Traffic Management Unit attended the scene to assist in the investigation.

    Police are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

    More details will be provided as they become available.  

