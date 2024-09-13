LONDON
London

    • Police say over a dozen people in London defrauded of nearly $2-million

    London police
    A London man is charged after police said 18 people have been defrauded of their money.

    Earlier this year, a victim realized a large sum of money they had invested with a financial advisory in 2023, was missing.

    According to police, the financial advisor was said to have collected investments from a number of people, however, but didn't actually invest the money he received.

    The London police financial crimes unit uncovered that 18 people had been defrauded of nearly $1.98 million.

    Robert Randall Hawken, 66, of London has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

