Police say over a dozen people in London defrauded of nearly $2-million

A London man is charged after police said 18 people have been defrauded of their money.

Earlier this year, a victim realized a large sum of money they had invested with a financial advisory in 2023, was missing.

According to police, the financial advisor was said to have collected investments from a number of people, however, but didn't actually invest the money he received.

The London police financial crimes unit uncovered that 18 people had been defrauded of nearly $1.98 million.

Robert Randall Hawken, 66, of London has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.