    • No injuries after capsized vessel reported in Lake Huron

    No injuries were reported after a vessel capsized in Lake Huron near Station Beach in Kincardine on Aug. 12, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    OPP are reminding the public that, "the only life jacket that can save your life is the one you are wearing," after an incident involving a capsized vessel in Lake Huron.

    Around 8:40 p.m. on Monday, police got a report of a personal watercraft that had capsized just off Station Beach in Kincardine.

    Two people were reported to be in the water yelling for help. When police arrived, they were found and brought to shore — both wearing life jackets.

    EMS assessed the two people who were not injured and the vessel was brought back to shore and secured.

