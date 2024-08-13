Humidity starting to creep back into the London-area forecast
Expect a nice cool, fresh start to the day in the London region on Tuesday.
There’s lots of sunshine in the Tuesday forecast for the London region, mixed with some afternoon cloudy periods, according to CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
“The temperature by noon hour will be up to 22 C and the humidity starts to slowly creep back in with the forecast high being 26 C in the forest city and it will start to feel close to 30 C,” said Atchison.
“We’ll hold on to the sunshine and the day-to-day warming Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure builds over the great lakes and we’ll hold off on any measurable rainfall until Friday evening,” Athison added.
Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness near noon then 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Clearing this evening. Low 12.
Wednesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 28.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.
Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 24.
