'No indication of foul play' in Stanley Street death: LPS
Police investigate a death at a home on Stanley Street in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The London Police Service says there was no foul play in connection with a body discovered in a home on Stanley Street earlier this week.
An autopsy on the body has been completed, and a statement from police says, "There is no indication of foul play in this case, and no further release of information is anticipated."
A two-day police presence at the home for the death investigation ended Thursday evening.
Officers were initially called to a home on Stanley, east of Perry Street, shortly before midday Wednesday.
Crime scene tape had blocked off a section of the roadway and people were asked to avoid the area for much of the day.
Police have not released the name of the deceased.