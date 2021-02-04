Advertisement
'No threat to public safety' in connection with death on Stanley Street
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 10:49AM EST
A portion of Stanley Street is blocked off as police investigate a death in London, Ont. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Daryl Newcombe / CTV News)
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police remain tight-lipped as they continue to investigate a death on Stanley Street on Wednesday.
Officers remained on scene Thursday morning as the investigation continued.
However, in a statement police said, "There is nothing to indicate a threat to public safety at this time."
Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly before noon Wednesday after someone was found dead inside a home.
A section of Stanley Street, east of Perry Street, was blocked off for much of the day.
An autopsy is expected to take place Thursday.
