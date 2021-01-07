LONDON, ONT -- Sarnia police are still attempting to determine a cause of death but say that no foul play is suspected after a body was found along Highway 402 earlier this week.

The body was found near an off ramp of the highway early Tuesday afternoon.

A post mortem was conducted at London Health Sciences Centre, however the cause of death is still considered undetermined pending further results from the Center of Forensic Sciences.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased individual as they are still attempting to notify next of kin.