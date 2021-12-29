New Year's Eve: Free rides in St. Thomas but not London

Champagne is being poured "beer-like way," achieved by tilting the glass and gently sliding the Champagne down its inside wall into the flute, Thursday Aug. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon) Champagne is being poured "beer-like way," achieved by tilting the glass and gently sliding the Champagne down its inside wall into the flute, Thursday Aug. 12, 2010. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

London Top Stories