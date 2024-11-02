London Knights defeat Soo Greyhounds 4-3
The London Knights hosted the Soo Greyhounds at Canada Life Place on Friday, defeating them 4-3.
Jacob Julien pocketed the game winning goal while Easton Cowan earned an assist.
The assist extended Cowan’s regular season point streak to 45 games. That brings him 10 behind Doug Gilmour, who set the record in the 1982-83 season.
The Knights hit the ice again on Sunday when they visit the Owen Sound Attack.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
India trashes Canada for linking home minister to Sikh activist plot
India officially protested on Saturday the Canadian government's allegation that the country's powerful home minister Amit Shah had ordered the targeting of Sikh activists inside Canada, calling it 'absurd and baseless.'
Danielle Smith facing leadership review Saturday to close out UCP convention
Some 6,000 United Conservative Party members are in Red Deer for the party's annual convention and will cast their votes today on what they think of Premier Danielle Smith's leadership so far.
Local sheriff asks FBI to investigate death of Black man found hanging in Alabama
The FBI is investigating the death of a Black man in Alabama, who was found hanging in an abandoned house, following a request from a local sheriff amid fears among community members who accuse local law enforcement of longstanding, unchecked misconduct.
Vancouver quietly proclaimed Chip Wilson Day as billionaire installed sign calling B.C. NDP 'communist'
On the same day Chip Wilson erected a controversial sign at his Vancouver mansion, the city was quietly honouring the billionaire and his wife.
Man says it's 'surreal' that officials euthanized pet squirrel Peanut
A man who took in an orphaned squirrel and made it a social media star vowed Saturday that New York state's decision to seize and euthanize the animal 'won't go unheard.'
The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio
Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.
Americans in Canada cast ballot ahead of U.S. election
Stephen Winters says watching the U.S. election campaign from Canada as a dual citizen is like a parent watching their kid play sports.
Iran's supreme leader threatens Israel, U.S. with 'a crushing response' over Israeli attack
Iran's supreme leader on Saturday threatened Israel and the U.S. with 'a crushing response' over attacks on Iran and its allies.
Kamala Harris slams GOP on manufacturing as she and Donald Trump hunt for votes on final weekend
Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized House Speaker Mike Johnson for suggesting that Republicans might cut government subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing as she and Republican Donald Trump embarked on one last weekend quest to round up every possible vote in the battleground states that will determine the next president.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.