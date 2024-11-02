London Knights defeat Soo Greyhounds 4-3

The London Knights hosted the Soo Greyhounds at Canada Life Place on Friday, defeating them 4-3.

Jacob Julien pocketed the game winning goal while Easton Cowan earned an assist.

The assist extended Cowan’s regular season point streak to 45 games. That brings him 10 behind Doug Gilmour, who set the record in the 1982-83 season.

The Knights hit the ice again on Sunday when they visit the Owen Sound Attack.