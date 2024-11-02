LONDON
London

    • London Knights defeat Soo Greyhounds 4-3

    London Knights celebrate a win against the Soo Greyhounds in London, Ont.on Nov. 1, 2024. (Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography) London Knights celebrate a win against the Soo Greyhounds in London, Ont.on Nov. 1, 2024. (Morgan Roobroeck/Wild Ave Photography)
    Share

    The London Knights hosted the Soo Greyhounds at Canada Life Place on Friday, defeating them 4-3.

    Jacob Julien pocketed the game winning goal while Easton Cowan earned an assist.

    The assist extended Cowan’s regular season point streak to 45 games. That brings him 10 behind Doug Gilmour, who set the record in the 1982-83 season.

    The Knights hit the ice again on Sunday when they visit the Owen Sound Attack.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The impact of Trump's lies in Springfield, Ohio

    Springfield, Ohio was once a manufacturing hub. Now, people know it for Trump's comments at September's presidential debate, when he famously - and falsely - told an audience of 67 million people that Haitians eat their pets, echoing claims that had circulated on social media.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News