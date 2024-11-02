Police seek suspect in $70,000 break and enter
Lambton County OPP are investigating a break and enter in Plympton-Wyoming worth more than $70,000.
Police said sometime overnight between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, unknown individuals went onto a property on Michigan Line, taking various items.
The items included a Yanmar compact tractor, a Ferris zero-turn mower, a 1965 Chevrolet half ton pickup and a Lycoming aircraft engine.
The investigation is still in progress and OPP are asking anyone with information, including suspicious vehicles or people, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.
Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
