    • Police seek suspect in $70,000 break and enter

    Two of the stolen items. (Source: Lambton County OPP) Two of the stolen items. (Source: Lambton County OPP)
    Lambton County OPP are investigating a break and enter in Plympton-Wyoming worth more than $70,000.

    Police said sometime overnight between Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, unknown individuals went onto a property on Michigan Line, taking various items.

    The items included a Yanmar compact tractor, a Ferris zero-turn mower, a 1965 Chevrolet half ton pickup and a Lycoming aircraft engine.

    The investigation is still in progress and OPP are asking anyone with information, including suspicious vehicles or people, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

    Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

